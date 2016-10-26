Launch Control 409: All Systems Go Part 2
Subaru Rally Team USA lines up all five team cars for competition across the country. Three rallycross cars are in the finals in Atlantic City, and David Higgins and Travis Pastrana return to service at the Ojibwe Forest Rally in Minnesota – one with a championship on the line, and the other looking to just continue. It’s all systems go for Subaru’s motorsport efforts, and anticipation is high.
