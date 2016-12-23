Launch Control 413: The Encore
December 23, 2016 1:16 pm
With the rallycross season complete, Subaru Rally Team USA heads to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan for Lake Superior Performance Rally, the final round of the Rally America championship. With the championship already locked up, bragging rights are still on the line between Travis Pastrana and David Higgins. This event still matters, and neither driver wants to let the other one have it.
