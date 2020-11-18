Infiniti QX55 Makes Debut

Nissan’s luxury brand, Infiniti, is working hard to get noticed in the shadow of Lexus and Mercedes-Benz. So it’s not surprising that their next entry into the lucrative luxury crossover segment would be a coupé-inspired design.

The new QX55 features the same variable-compression turbo four-cylinder found in the QX50 we just reviewed. Here it puts out a similar 268-horsepower and 280 lbs-ft of torque through a continuously variable transmission. In North America the QX55 will only be available with all-wheel drive, unlike the more mainstream QX50, which is also available in front-wheel drive.

Pricing has yet to be announced. Vehicles should hit dealers in spring of 2021.